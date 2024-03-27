A video going viral on social media shows students of Ashoka University allegedly shouting casteist slogans on the campus. The viral clip shows students shouting slogans such as "We need caste census" and "Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad". After the video went viral on social media, Ashoka University took to X to issue a statement. In its post on X, Ashoka University said that it deplores "expressions of hatred directed against any individual or group". The varsity also said that they take measures to ensure that "peace and harmony in the campus" is not disturbed.

Students Raise 'Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad' Slogan

Ashoka University Issues Statement

Ashoka University attaches great value to freedom of expression and vigorous debate, but it also attaches great importance to mutual respect. The university deplores expressions of hatred directed against any individual or group. Ashoka University's Guidelines on Protecting… — Ashoka University (@AshokaUniv) March 27, 2024

