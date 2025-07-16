New Delhi/Jalandhar, Jul 16 (PTI) World's oldest marathon runner Fauja Singh wanted to spend the rest of his life in Britain. His last wish could not be fulfilled.

Fauja Singh, who had come to Punjab in 2015 for a sports event, had spoken to PTI Bhasha in an exclusive conversation at his house in Beas.

"Here (Punjab), there are bad elements everywhere. Police cannot do anything. No one knows when they will stab, rob and hit someone and run away. This is not the case in London. That is why I want to spend my last time there," Singh had then said.

The 114-year-old was proven right when he went for a walk on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway in his village Monday afternoon and died in a horrific road accident.

A decade ago, Fauja asserted his youthfulness. "I can never accept that I am old. I can walk faster and farther than you. As far as the last moments are concerned, the most suitable place is Britain."

Fauja Singh expressed regret for never being able to win any medals for India.

Dressed in his house wearing a Pathani kurta and pyjama, Fauja Singh had said during the interview, "I will always regret that whenever I ran, and whatever medals I won, not even one of them was for India. People kept calling me a British runner. I did not like this. But what can I do? I have become a British citizen."

Showing his medals with a sigh, Fauja said, "I wish I could win a medal for my country. I have won all these, but it is of no use to me because not a single medal is for India."

The passion for running flowed like blood in his veins. "Until I run, I don't feel healthy."

In 2015, Fauja, who was 104 years old at the time, revealed the secret of his health. "I am healthy and completely fit, the main reason for this is - pinni and Dil-i Khushi (contentment). I am always happy and eat Punjabi 'pinni' every day."

"After eating pinni, I drink a glass of lukewarm water. I drink a glass of milk before sleep at night, and I make sure to eat curd in every season. Wherever I live, here (India) or there (Britain), I eat these things and am always happy. This is the biggest secret of my health," he said.

Fauja Singh, who took up running in his early eighties, said, "I cannot live even a day without Pinni. I need it every day. But now Punjab has joined the race of modernity, and pinni, for which it is most famous, is not available here."

The veteran marathoner added, "A better pinni is found in England. It is a cold country. People of Punjab living there also like pinni. It is easily digested."

He also gave fitness advice to the correspondent, saying, "Kaaka! If you also want to stay fit, then eat pinni every day."

'Pinni' is a very popular Punjabi sweet which is made from ghee, wheat flour, gum and dry fruits.

Singh, who retired from running in 2012 after running a half marathon in Hong Kong, said, "After turning 100, they don't allow you to run the marathon. Many times, while running, there is a fear of falling."

Explaining the reason behind being attracted to running in his eighties, Fauja Singh said, "About 22 years ago, my elder son died in a road accident. I was so sad, almost lifeless. Meanwhile, my daughter took me to London with her. One of my sons also lives there."

Fauja Singh, who was going to turn 104 in April, said, "Amrik Singh Dhillon, a resident of Bathinda living in London, inspired me to run for charity for the first time. After this, I ran once, and never stopped."

He added, "After my son's death, I went into depression. I used to sit in the park there. Around that time, I met Amrik, and he asked me to run."

