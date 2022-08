Lucknow, Aug 29 (PTI) Newly-appointed UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Monday evening met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence here.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chaudhary said, "Had an informal meet with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence after assuming the post of state BJP president."

Chaudhary arrived in the state capital on Monday to a warm welcome by the party workers and said they will strive to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 general election.

Chaudhary, who came here from Delhi in a Shatabdi train, was accompanied by Union Minister Sanjiv Balyan, former Union minister Mahesh Sharma, and several party MPs and MLAs.

BJP workers lined up to welcome the new state unit president from the Charbagh railway station to the party office in the Hazratganj area.

