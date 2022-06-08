Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5:10 PM.

BOM5 GJ-AAP-DISSOLUTION AAP dissolves its Gujarat organisation structure ahead of Assembly polls

Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said its Gujarat organisational structure has been dissolved to restructure the party unit with an aim to defeat the ruling BJP in the state Assembly elections due later this year, AAP leaders said.

BOM6 MH-HC-ELGAR-HANY BABU Elgar case: HC bench recuses from hearing DU professor Hany Babu's bail plea

Mumbai: A bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday recused itself from hearing the bail plea of Delhi University's associate professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

BOM9 MH-COUNCIL POLLS-LD BJP BJP names candidates for Maha Legislative Council polls; Pankaja Munde not in list

Mumbai: The BJP on Wednesday declared five candidates for the upcoming polls to 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, but the name of former minister Pankaja Munde, daughter of BJP stalwart the late Gopinath Munde, did not figure in the list.

BOM8 MH-HSC-LD RESULTS Maha Board Class 12 results declared; 94.22 pc students pass this year compared to 99.63 pc in 2021

Pune: The pass percentage of the Class 12 examinations conducted in the offline mode this year by the Maharashtra education board has gone down, as compared to results last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BES3 GJ-LIGHTNING-DEATHS Three killed, one injured in lightning strikes in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Three persons were killed and one injured in lightning strikes in Patan and Surendranagar districts of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday. PTI

