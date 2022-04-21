New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that next generation reforms in governance will be an important milestone to achieve the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

Speaking during an event at the Vigyan Bhawan here to mark the 15th civil services day, he said the ultimate objective of good governance is to bring ease of living in the life of a common man.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Three Including Two Professors Arrested for Scribbling Details of Woman Ex-Colleague in Public Toilets Across State.

There is a need for choosing right kind of indices for ‘Vision India@2047', he said and urged civil servants also to deliberate upon technology-driven growth that lies ahead.

The Minister of State for Personnel said that soon after becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi had given a mantra of ‘maximum governance, minimum government'.

Also Read | West Bengal Has Got Investment Proposals Worth Rs 3.42 Lakh Crore, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

The minister said that within three months of coming to power in 2014, the first Modi dispensation abolished the century old colonial practice of attestation of documents by a gazetted officer.

This gave a message to the people that now there is a government which has courage and capacity to trust the youth and citizens of its own country, he said.

He said that in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2015, Prime Minister Modi had suggested the abolition of interview, and making job selection totally on the basis of a written test for providing level playing field.

Since 2016, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) subsequently abolished interviews for Group-B (non- gazetted) and Group-C posts in the central government, Singh said.

The minister said that similarly in the last eight years, the government has done away with around 1,500 rules which had become obsolete.

He said that in 2014, at the time of formation of the government at the Centre, the grievance cell of the government of India used to receive two lakh complaints in a year, but today this has gone up to 25 lakh, which means that the government is prompt and follows a timeline and “our disposal rate is 95-98% per week”.

Singh said, with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a path-breaking initiative has been taken to shift the working and functioning of the civil servants from ‘rule to role', through the government's most ambitious reform ‘Mission Karmayogi', so that they are confident and able to perform the task assigned to them.

Referring to the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances' good governance week campaign “Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur”, he said it will create a national movement for good governance and motivate the stakeholders both in the government as well as outside the government.

In his concluding remarks, Singh said, as the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the next 25 years will decide about where India will be standing and what will be its stature when the country celebrates 100 years of its independence.

He said that the country's plan of action for these 25 years is very important to achieve the vision of Modi's new India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)