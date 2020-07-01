New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday expressed condolences to the families of those killed in a boiler blast at NLC India's thermal power plant in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu.

Six men were killed and 16 others injured when a boiler exploded at NLC India's thermal plant.

Also Read | Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Taken to Hospital in Kathmandu After He Complained of Chest Pain: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 1, 2020.

"Pained to hear about the blast in Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu. I am informed that the administration is providing all help possible. My condolences with the bereaved families," Joshi said in a tweet.

Expressing anguish over the loss of lives, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister K Palaniswami and assured all possible help.

Also Read | Assam University Cancelled Its PG, UG & Semester Examinations That Were Scheduled for July 2020? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake News.

The six deceased men, aged between 25 and 42 years, were contract workers.

The injured include employees who have sustained at least 40 per cent burn injuries, according to initial assessments, an official said.

The mishap occurred at the fifth unit of the thermal power station-II (210 MW x 7) when workers were in the process of resuming operations Wednesday morning.

NLC India is a Navratna company under the coal ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)