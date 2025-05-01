Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 1 (ANI): In a significant move to strengthen border security and ensure the safety of railway assets and passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in close coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF), conducted joint patrolling activities in the sensitive areas near the Bangladesh border.

Officials stated that these operations aimed to enhance surveillance and deter any untoward incidents along railway tracks that run close to international boundaries.

"The joint patrolling was carried out across various divisions under Northeast Frontier Railway, with a special focus on sectors adjoining the India-Bangladesh border. The collaborative efforts were undertaken with a spirit of inter-agency coordination and vigilance," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, said.

The CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway further said that a major part of the initiative included a comprehensive security check at Badarpur railway station in the Lumding Division.

"Security personnel thoroughly inspected the station premises, platforms, and surroundings to identify and prevent any unauthorised activities, thereby ensuring safety for the travelling public. In another significant exercise, a joint motor trolley inspection was conducted between the Silchar and Katakhal sections of the Lumding Division. Teams from the RPF, GRP, and BSF conducted intensive monitoring of railway infrastructure, looking for signs of tampering, intrusion, or potential threats, and verifying the overall readiness of railway safety systems in the region. The Alipurduar Division witnessed joint foot patrolling from New Maynaguri to New Domohani railway station. This on-foot inspection along the railway track aimed to ensure track safety, prevent illegal crossings and detect any suspicious activity in the area," Sharma said.

He also stated that, similarly, joint foot patrolling was carried out in the Katihar Division, from Haldibari Zero Point to Haldibari railway station.

"This area, being near the international border, was patrolled intensively to reinforce a sense of security and around-the-clock vigilance in border areas. These proactive joint initiatives reflect the unwavering commitment of Northeast Frontier Railway and security forces toward safeguarding national interests. The collaborative patrols have not only enhanced the sense of security among railway staff and passengers but also acted as a deterrent against unlawful activities," he said.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma stated in the announcement, "Northeast Frontier Railway remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the railway network and will continue to work in synergy with the RPF, GRP, and BSF to protect passengers, assets, and vital infrastructure across the region." (ANI)

