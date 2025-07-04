Guwahati, Jul 4 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Friday felicitated a track maintainer for his prompt and vigilant action that helped avert a potential disaster following a mudslide along a railway track in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

Train services through the area, which links Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam's Barak valley with the rest of the country, were suspended from June 23 to 29 following landslides that blocked the tracks.

Also Read | Marathi Slapgate Row: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Resorting to Violence Over Marathi Unacceptable, 'You Can't Be Obstinate About It' (Watch Video).

Akshay Raj, a track maintainer-IV, posted as a stationary watchman at KM 108/6-7, noticed a sudden slip of muck and boulders cascading over the retaining wall and into the side drain adjacent to the tracks at KM 108/7-8 on the morning of June 23, officials said.

The employee under senior section engineer, New Harangajao, realised the imminent threat this posed to train operations and acted with commendable promptness and responsibility, a NFR release said.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Doctor of Private Hospital Removes 28-Year-Old Man’s Genitals During Biopsy Test Without His Consent in Silchar, Patient Seeks CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Intervention.

Without delay, he informed the junior engineer, Jatinga Lampur, and the respective gang mates of gang No. 23 and 24, and immediately protected the affected section of the track using a banner flag, in accordance with standard safety protocol.

His timely intervention led to suitable preventive action by the railway administration, thus potentially preventing any untoward incident, the release said.

In recognition of his exemplary dedication to duty, Raj was felicitated by NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava.

Commending his alertness, Shrivastava said his actions are a shining example of the vital role that frontline railway personnel play towards ensuring the safety and reliability in train operations.

Appreciating the act of vigilance, the general manager also urged all railway staff and employees to remain alert and proactive during their duty hours to prevent any untoward incident and uphold the highest standards of passenger safety.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)