New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Observing authorities were not serious in acting against unauthorised groundwater extraction in the Mayur Vihar area in the capital, the National Green Tribunal has directed Delhi's chief secretary to ensure appropriate action.

The green body was hearing the matter over the alleged illegal extraction of groundwater through borewells along the Yamuna bed abutting Noida link road in Mayur Vihar, aside from a purported network of tankers siphoning off the groundwater.

Also Read | Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 07: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market Open? Will Autos, Trains, Buses and Flights Operate Normally? Is Power Cut Likely? All FAQs Answered.

In an order dated May 5, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava referred to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) saying it was the district magistrate's responsibility to take action.

The Central Pollution Control Board, on the other hand, said information was awaited from the authorities.

Also Read | Delhi: Moscow-Bound Aeroflot Flight Makes Emergency Landing at IGI Airport After Fumes Detected in Cabin.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said there was no reply and representation from the central groundwater authority and directed the virtual presence of its vice chairman.

"The stand taken by the different authorities clearly reveals that none of them are serious in taking action against those who are involved in the illegal extraction of the groundwater in the area concerned," the bench said.

The NGT, as a result, stressed on the Delhi chief secretary looking into the matter to ensure illegal water release was prevented tribunal.

It also issued a notice to the Delhi Development Authority and posted the matter on September 10.

During the proceedings, the tribunal took on record the reply of the district magistrate of east Delhi, who said only two illegal borewells near a nursery in Yamuna Khadar on DDA land were found and sealed, but their owners could not be identified.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)