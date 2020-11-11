New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Armed forces to hold a meeting with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to develop an in-house monitoring mechanism for scientific waste management.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said certain establishments in the Armed Forces may lack requisite knowledge on ecological issues and steps were necessary for protection of environment.

“The designated officers at different levels can also initiate awareness programmes on environmental issues and challenges which may be an ongoing process,” the bench said.

The tribunal passed the order after perusing a status report by the Air Force which mentioned that green norms have been laid down and environmental friendly procedures are being adhered to.

“The report of the Army refers to the Siachen Glacier Ecological Issues, action plan by way of sensitization of troops, identifying methods to decrease the waste and methods of disposal thereof.

“Two Task Forces have been constituted and responsibilities given to reduce waste generation and scientific waste management at different locations,” the status report said.

According to the petitioner Anil Chopra, who is a retired Air Marshal and has also worked as a part of Uttar Pradesh Solid Waste Management Monitoring Committee, the waste generated by military weapons, domestic, industrial, biological, hospital and electronic activities (e-waste) needs to be scientifically disposed in the interest of public health and environment.

Such problems may also be faced in desert and marine areas which need to be monitored at an appropriate level, the former officer said.

The applicant referred to three reports -- Environmental Issues and Waste Management by Armed Forces, Siachen Glacier Ecological Issues and Cantonments and Military Stations.

