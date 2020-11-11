'Ujjawala Gas Agency' Website Offering LPG Distributorship on Behalf of PSU Oil Marketing Companies? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Website

New Delhi, November 11: Recently, several fake news are going viral on social media with an aim to dupe people of their money. On such post going viral on social media claimed that Ujjawala Gas Agency website is offering LPG distributorship on behalf of PSU Oil Marketing Companies. The website mentioned in the post is – www.ujjwalagasagency.org. The PIB fact check termed it as fake. Free Internet Being Provided to Students For Online Education And Exams? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message.

The PIB Fact Check, in a tweet, said, “A website Ujjawala Gas Agency is claiming to offer LPG distributorship on behalf of PSU Oil Marketing Companies. #PIBFactCheck: This website is #Fake. Visit official websites of OMCs at http://lpgvitarakchayan.in and http://petrolpumpdealerchayan.in for authentic and official information.” Rs 3000 Being Deposited in Bank Accounts by Centre Under Pradhan Mantri Mandhan Yojana? PIB Fact Check Calls It Fake News.

Tweet by PIB Fact Check:

A website Ujjawala Gas Agency is claiming to offer LPG distributorship on behalf of PSU Oil Marketing Companies.#PIBFactCheck: This website is #Fake. Visit official websites of OMCs at https://t.co/fFQaK7Voqa and https://t.co/Gxdi1oxAU2 for authentic and official information. pic.twitter.com/UwZe4rSH9N — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 11, 2020

There are currently four formats of LPG distributorships. These are - Sheheri Vitrak, Rurban Vitrak, Gramin Vitrak and Durgam Kshetriya Vitrak (DKV). The Brochure can also be downloaded from the website www.lpgvitarakchayan.in. Detailed guidelines on eligibility criteria, infrastructure requirements of land for LPG godown are also available at www.iocl.com, www.ebharatgas.com, www.bharatpetroleum.in, www.hindustanpetroleum.com.

People fulfilling the eligibility criteria can register themselves n to the website www.lpgvitarakchayan.in. Once registered, they shall log in to their account, fill in required details in all respects and submit the online application. Before submission of the application form, candidates will be required to upload scan copy of their passport size photograph and their signature in separate files. The non-refundable application fee will be paid through internet banking/debit card/credit card facility.

