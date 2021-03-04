New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Forest Department to look into a plea alleging chopping of trees by Delhi International Airport Authority Limited (DIAL) and its agency GMR Group for expansion of new runway for the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Delhi to verify the factual position and take remedial action, in accordance with law, after due verification.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Delhi resident Vivek Awasthi against felling of trees by Delhi International Airport Authority Limited and GMR Group, for expansion of new runway for the airport.

The petition stated that the felling of trees is without complying with the requirements of planting the requisite number of trees.

In support of his submission, reliance has been placed on reply under the RTI Act that no permission was taken for felling the trees.

The tribunal in its order said,”While RTI proceedings cannot be taken as conclusive to presume that there is no permission, instead of straightaway interfering with the project of public utility and at the same time ensuring compliance of rule of law, we direct the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Delhi to verify the factual position and take remedial action, in accordance with law, after due verification.”

