New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report titled "Blast in Illegal Firecracker Factory in Punjab's Muktsar - 5 Dead, 29 Injured", initiating formal proceedings into the tragic incident that occurred on May 30, 2025.

The explosion took place around 2 AM in a two-storey illegal firecracker factory located in Sinhewala village near Lambi, in Sri Muktsar Sahib district, Punjab. The blast claimed the lives of five migrant workers and injured at least 29 others.

The tribunal noted that the Preliminary reports indicate that the factory was operating without authorisation and unlawfully storing hazardous materials, thereby violating both environmental and explosives regulations.

The Tribunal underscored its authority to initiate proceedings on its own motion, an approach validated by the Supreme Court, particularly in cases involving serious threats to public health and safety.

It further declared that the victims are entitled to compensation commensurate with the extent of their injuries, with amounts ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

In response, the Tribunal has issued notices to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and other concerned agencies. These bodies have been directed to submit detailed affidavits ahead of the next hearing, scheduled for August 4, 2025.

Emergency responders, including police and medical teams, swiftly conducted rescue operations. The injured were transported to nearby medical facilities and AIIMS Bathinda for treatment. The factory structure was destroyed in the blast, and the owner has since been arrested. Authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and identify those responsible.

Simultaneously, the district administration is conducting an independent inquiry and extending support to the families of the deceased and injured. (ANI)

