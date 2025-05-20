New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Delhi Government, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and other relevant authorities on a plea against the encroachment of a historical lake in the Narela area of Delhi.

The case, heard by a bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson), Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial Member), and Dr. Afroz Ahmad (Expert Member), highlights critical concerns regarding the compliance with environmental norms.

The plea moved by Ram Chander Bhardwaj asserts that a historical water body, spanning 84 Bighas (approximately 7 hectares), exists in Section A-10, Narela, Delhi.

According to the applicant, the lake was constructed by a king named Chand and historically served as a venue for water sports.

The applicant contends that the water body has been encroached upon, and authorities have failed to take necessary steps for its restoration. In support of the plea, the applicant's counsel referred to revenue records confirming its status as a water body.

During the legal proceedings, the applicant's counsel presented communication from the DDA to its Director of Planning, addressing the proposal for the beautification of the pond.

Additionally, the applicant highlighted a letter dated July 13, 2022, from the Member Secretary of the Wetland Authority of Delhi to the Superintending Engineer / Water Bodies, DDA urging the revival and development of the pond.

Please claims that despite these official correspondences, the grievance remains that no concrete measures have been taken by the concerned authorities to remove encroachments or undertake the rejuvenation of this historic water body. (ANI)

