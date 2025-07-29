Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of alleged illegal commercial activities on forest land at a ropeway station here, citing potential violations of key environmental laws.

The NGT issued notices to the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, the district collector of Jaipur, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Regional Office (Lucknow), and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Rajasthan.

The cognisance was taken based on a news report which claimed unauthorised operations -- including fish spas, body massage parlours, zip cycle rides and eateries -- on forest land beyond the 0.8735 hectares sanctioned for connecting the Annapurna temple and Vaishno Devi Temple through a ropeway project.

A field inspection by the Assistant Conservator of Forests also flagged open-flame cooking, halogen light usage, plastic waste dumping, and unapproved construction on-site, according to the order.

The principal bench of the tribunal in New Delhi observed that the activities could constitute violations under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and Rajasthan Forest Act, 1953, raising substantial concerns over environmental compliance.

The matter has been transferred to the NGT's Central Zonal Bench in Bhopal, with the next hearing scheduled for September 16. Affidavit-based replies have been sought from all parties.

