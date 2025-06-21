New Delhi [India], June 21(ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) observed the International Day of Yoga 2025 with a vibrant and purposeful yoga session at its Principal Bench in New Delhi.

The event was graced by the presence of Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson of the NGT, alongside other distinguished Members of the Tribunal.

Celebrating this year's global theme, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", the gathering highlighted yoga's enduring relevance in nurturing both personal wellness and environmental mindfulness.

In his address, Justice Shrivastava emphasised yoga's transformative power, describing it as "a way of life that instills discipline, harmony, and mindfulness -- values essential for both individual well-being and environmental consciousness."

The session commenced with a guided practice led by certified instructors, who introduced participants to a balanced routine of asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing techniques), and dhyana (meditation).

The atmosphere was marked by serenity, focus, and a shared commitment to holistic health.Attendees welcomed the initiative as a timely reminder of the importance of grounding oneself through wellness practices amid the demands of contemporary life.

The International Day of Yoga, celebrated globally each year on 21 June, was established by the United Nations in 2014 to honour and promote the practice of yoga. Recognising its profound impact on both physical and mental health, the UN sought to encourage the widespread adoption of this ancient Indian discipline as a means of fostering holistic well-being worldwide.

Earlier in Visakhapatnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the international community to embrace "inner peace" as a "global policy' and make yoga a collective global responsibility.

Speaking at the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, the Prime Minister called upon countries to adopt yoga not just as a personal or cultural practice, but as a unifying force for humanity.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge the global community on this important occasion to let this International Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity. Let this be the day when inner peace becomes a global policy, where yoga is embraced not just as a personal practice, but as a powerful tool for global partnership and unity. Let every country and every society make yoga a shared responsibility, a common contribution toward collective well-being," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

