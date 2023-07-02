New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The Navy and Indian Coast Guard on Sunday signed an MoU with IPRCL to set up a picture gallery at National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC) being constructed at the historic Indus Valley civilization site in Gujarat's Lothal, officials said.

The Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd was signed in Gandhinagar, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped, Blackmailed by Man After Sedating Her With Cold Drink in Gurugram; Arrested.

The MoU is for planning, developing, constructing, and commissioning of a gallery on the theme 'Evolution of Indian Navy & Indian Coast Guard.'

The signing of the MoU took place in the presence of Union cabine ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Mansukh Mandaviya, Shripad Yesso Naik, and Shantanu Thakur, and also Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Woman Slits Rapist’s Genitals in Self-Defence in Banka After Man Barges Into Home and Rapes Her; Accused Arrested.

The foundation stone for NMHC in Lothal, being built by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019, the statement said.

Comprising a maritime museum, lighthouse museum, maritime theme parks, and amusement park centres, the NMHC will showcase the maritime heritage of the country from ancient to modern times adopting an 'edutainment' approach using the latest technology, it said.

The centre will have several "innovative and unique" features such as a Lothal mini-recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle, and four theme parks – memorial theme park, maritime and navy theme park, climate theme park, and adventure and amusement theme park.

It will also have 14 galleries highlighting India's maritime heritage starting from the Harappan times till now and coastal states pavilion displaying the diverse maritime heritage of states and Union Territories, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)