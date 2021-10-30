Ahmedabad, Oct 30 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Gujarat Director General of Police to conduct an inquiry into alleged illegal detention of a Bhopal-based journalist by the police here on October 2.

The rights body passed the direction earlier this week on a complaint filed by NGO `Human Rights Defenders Alert-India' about alleged illegal "abduction" and detention of Bhopal-based journalist and activist Rakesh Pathak.

The NHRC has sought an action-taken-report within four weeks.

Pathak, who runs a news portal, was detained by Ahmedabad Police on October 2 when he was on the way to attend a function at the Gandhi Ashram on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Police apparently feared that he was going to stage a protest over some issue.

He was illegally detained twice, once at his hotel room and later at the Gandhi Ashram, he alleged.

The inquiry should be conducted by an officer not below the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police, said the NHRC order.

