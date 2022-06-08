New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday said it has opened entries for its annual thematic short films competition.

The entries have been invited online only. The last date to receive the entries is the September 15, the NHRC said in a statement.

The aim of this competition is to encourage and acknowledge cinematic and creative efforts of the citizens, irrespective of their age, towards the promotion and protection of human rights, officials said.

The prize money for the three cash awards, which was had been doubled last year, stands as Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for the first, second and third positions, respectively along with the certificates, they said.

There is no entry fee or bar on the number of films being sent by an individual for participation in the contest. However, participants will have to send each film separately with duly filled-in application forms, which is available on the website of the commission, it said.

The short films may be in any Indian languages with sub-titles in English, or in English language. Duration of the short film should not be less than three minutes or more than 10 minutes, it said.

The short film could be a documentary, dramatisation of real stories or a work of fiction, in any technical format, including animation, the rights panel said in the statement.

The themes of the films, having a tinge of human rights perspective, could be broadly-based on various socio-economic, cultural and political rights, within the ambit of right to life, liberty, equality and dignity, it said.

The films may cover issues specific to bonded and child labour, women and children's rights, rights of elderly persons, disabled, right to healthcare, issues of fundamental freedoms, human trafficking, domestic violence, human rights violation due to police atrocities, rights of LGBTI, human rights violation due to displacement on account of either man-made or natural calamity, among others, it added.

