New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognisance of two incidents involving the drowning of young boys in Delhi and Greater Noida, both reported on July 7.

In the first case, a four-year-old child tragically lost his life after falling into an open drain in Mahendra Park, located in the North-West District of Delhi.

Media reports suggest this is not an isolated incident; similar deaths caused by uncovered drains or manholes have occurred in various parts of the National Capital in recent times.

The second incident took place in a park in Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, where a six-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged fountain area. Local residents had reportedly alerted the Greater Noida Development Authority (GNDA) about the hazardous water accumulation, but no preventive action was taken by officials.

Recognising the seriousness of the issue, the NHRC stated that both cases, if the media reports are accurate, raise grave concerns about human rights violations.

In response, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner, and the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, demanding a comprehensive report within two weeks.

Similarly, for the Greater Noida incident, notices have been issued to the Chairman of GNDA and the Police Commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar, seeking a detailed explanation within the same timeframe. (ANI)

