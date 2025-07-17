New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident reported from Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu, where a passenger train collided with a school van at an unmanned level crossing, leading to the death of three children and injuring several others.

The accident occurred on 8th July 2025 and has brought to light serious concerns regarding railway safety and the alleged administrative delays in addressing known hazards. As per media accounts, the level crossing gate was reportedly open at the time of the incident, even as the train was passing through.

Also Read | Flat Fraud in Mumbai: Man Cheats School Classmate of INR 1.25 Crore After Promising To Sell Her His Shivaji Nagar Flat, Booked.

Terming the incident as a potential gross violation of human rights -- particularly the right to life and safety of children -- the Commission has sought accountability from all responsible authorities.

It has issued notices to the Chairman of the Railway Board, the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, and the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, directing them to submit detailed reports within two weeks. These reports are expected to include the current medical condition of the injured children and outline the steps taken to fix responsibility and prevent such tragedies in the future.

Also Read | India's First Disneyland To Open in Gurgaon? 'At This Time There Are No Plans for a Disneyland Park To Open in India' Claims Viral Reddit Thread.

The matter is further aggravated by reports that an underpass, meant to replace the level crossing, had already been sanctioned by the Southern Railway. However, the construction has remained pending for over a year due to the lack of necessary clearance from the District Collector's office.

The NHRC has expressed serious concern over this delay in implementing a critical safety measure and underscored the need for urgent and coordinated action between the Railways and local administration.

The Commission reiterated that such loss of innocent lives is unacceptable and preventable. It emphasised that this incident should serve as a wake-up call to expedite infrastructural reforms, particularly at vulnerable locations such as school routes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)