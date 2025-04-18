Malda (WB), Apr 18 (PTI) A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday arrived in West Bengal's Malda district to meet people who have taken shelter in refugee camps after fleeing violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of the recent violence in Murshidabad that broke out during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Commission on Tuesday said it has decided to send a team to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry into the incidents, considering the seriousness of the situation.

The NHRC action comes following the receipt of a formal complaint about the violence and the alleged human rights violations in the affected areas.

According to officials, three people were killed during the violent clashes that erupted in the Muslim-majority areas of Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur in Murshidabad district. Many residents, fearing for their lives, fled their homes and took shelter in camps set up in neighbouring Malda district.

The violence occurred amid widespread protests against the central government's recent amendments to the Waqf Act.

The NHRC has directed that a detailed inquiry report be submitted within three weeks.

