New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has announced plans to deploy wind speed monitoring systems at 14 strategic points along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

"Identified as a critical component for maintaining safe operations, 14 strategic locations spanning across Maharashtra and Gujarat have been identified for the installation of Anemometers, specialized devices designed to monitor wind speed. These locations include river bridges and areas susceptible to sudden gusts, strategically chosen to mitigate potential risks," NHSRCL said.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk Ends Fast: Climate Activist Ends 21-Day Long Hunger Strike in Ladakh (Watch Video).

An Anemometer, an integral part of the Disaster Prevention System, is designed to provide real-time wind speed data ranging from 0 to 252 kilometers per hour, covering a full 360-degree spectrum. Notably, if wind speeds are recorded between 72 and 130 kilometers per hour, adjustments will be made to the train speeds accordingly, ensuring passenger safety remains the top priority.

"Among the identified locations for Anemometer installation, five sites identified in Maharashtra, including Desai Khadi, Ulhas River, Bangala Pada, Vaitarna River and the Dahanu suburb. Meanwhile, Gujarat will accommodate nine sites, encompassing crucial areas such as the Daman Ganga River, Par River, Navsari suburb, Tapi River, Narmada River, mid-section of Bharuch-Vadodara, Mahi River, Bareja and the Sabarmati River," the NHSRCL said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajay Chautala-Led Jannayak Janta Party To Contest on All 10 Seats in Haryana After Breaking Alliance With BJP (See Pic).

An Operation Control Centre (OCC) will monitor wind speeds through the Anemometers installed at various locations. This centralized approach ensures swift responses to any fluctuations in wind conditions, enabling proactive measures to be taken to safeguard the smooth operation of the bullet train service.

"The implementation of this advanced wind speed monitoring system underscores the commitment of authorities towards ensuring the safety and reliability of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor," NHSRCL said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)