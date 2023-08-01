New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one more person in connection with the unlawful activities of a terrorist module with allegiance to Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), an international fundamentalist organisation, operating in Bhopal and Hyderabad.Absconding HuT member Salman was arrested following raids from Hyderabad in Telangana, where he was hiding in the Rajendra Nagar area, said the NIA.

This takes the number of arrests, registered by the NIA against the HuT module on May 24 this year, to 17.The NIA seized incriminating digital devices, including hard disks, pen drives and SD cards along with various documents following searches at two locations to nab Salman. The searches were conducted based on credible inputs.

As per the NIA, Salman was an active member of the Hyderabad-based module of HuT, which was led by an already arrested accused Salim. Salim, alongwith Salman and four other arrested accused of the Hyderabad module, were operating to expand their Tanzeem with an aim to establish a Caliphate based on Shariat.The NIA investigations show that the HuT was trying to build its organization and cadres clandestinely by recruiting impressionable Muslim youth into the organisation.

"The outfit aimed to overthrow the constitutionally formed Government in India in order to establish Sharia law," said the NIA, adding it is continuing its investigations in the case and expects to unravel the entire conspiracy of HuT to destabilise the country. (ANI)

