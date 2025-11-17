New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): In another significant breakthrough in the Delhi car bombing case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said to have arrested another key associate of the terrorist involved in the blast who had allegedly "provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets" ahead of the terror attack.

Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, also a Kashmiri resident, was arrested from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir by an NIA team that was in the Valley in the case.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 18 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

In a statement, the NIA said its investigations have revealed that "Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast which killed 15 persons and left over 30 persons injured."

As per the NIA, Jasir, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage that was executed them at around 7 pm on November 10 near the iconic Red Fort.

Also Read | Food Poisoning in Mumbai: 5 Children Fall Ill After Eating Samosa at KVK School Canteen in Ghatkopar.

The NIA further said it continues to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing.

Officials said several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads, and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack.

This is the second consecutive arrest in the case as the agency on Sunday arrested the first Kashmiri resident, Amir Rashid Ali, who had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack.

Amir is the man in whose name the Hyundai i20 car involved in the attack was registered. He was arrested from Delhi by the NIA-- which had launched a massive search operation after taking over the case from Delhi Police a day after the blast.

The NIA had said that Amir, a resident of Samboora in Pampore district of Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the "suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi" to unleash the terror attack.

As per the anti-terror agency, Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

The agency then said it has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital on November 10.

Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA said it is continuing its investigation across states.

The agency further added that it is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)