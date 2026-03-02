Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 2 (ANI): Congress MLA Sagar Charan Das on Sunday said the party leadership has instructed him to back Dr Datteswar Hota, one of the two Rajya Sabha candidates nominated by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Speaking to ANI, Das highlighted the achivements of Hota, emphasing that it's a good choice to support "pure Odiya".

"This time, Congress is playing an important role. Datteswar Hota has been declared a common candidate because he is a renowned doctor from Odisha, and his contribution to the society of Odisha is immense. So it is a very good choice to support pure Odiya," he said.

"We will also support him because that is a clear instruction from our president and the AICC," the MLA added.

Earlier on Saturday, Naveen Patnaik, president of the Biju Janata Dal and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, on Saturday announced two candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Odisha, including one described as a "common candidate" seeking support from across party lines.

Addressing reporters, Patnaik announced Dr Santrupt Misra and Dr Datteswar Hota as the candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

"For the Rajya Sabha election, our party has decided to give two candidates. The first candidate for the third seat is Dr Santrupt Misra, a senior member from our party. The second candidate for the fourth seat is a common candidate, Dr Datteswar Hota, a renowned doctor from Odisha who was the first vice chancellor of the Odisha Health University and was also the principal of the SCB Medical College. Since he is a common candidate, I appeal to all the parties to support him and send him to the Rajya Sabha," Patnaik said.

When asked whether both nominees would secure victory, Patnaik said, "I am always hopeful."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states, as the members are set to complete their term in April 2026. (ANI)

