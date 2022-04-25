Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) The NIA on Monday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in a bomb blast in which two persons, including a Trinamool Congress worker, were killed in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district in January this year.

Saidul Ali Khan, S K Arif Billa and Samar Shankar Mandal of West Bengals' East Medinipur have been arrested.

The case pertains to a bomb explosion on January 5 in the house of accused Kankan Karan where Karan was severely injured and one Anup Das was also injured.

The two persons were killed and three others injured in the village within Khejuri police station limits after the bombs, they were allegedly manufacturing, went off. The two men had died on the spot.

The NIA re-registered the case in February.

The three accused were part of a criminal conspiracy for making bombs to terrorise the general public, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

The ruling TMC had alleged that goons of BJP were behind the blast. This was rubbished by the saffron party.

There were reports of clashes between the TMC and BJP supporters in Khejuri after the incident.

