Patiala: Army Colonel, Son Allegedly Assaulted by Cops Over Parking Dispute in Punjab; Probe Underway As CCTV Footage Surfaces

In Patiala, Punjab, Army officer Colonel Pushpinder Bath and his son were allegedly assaulted by men in civilian clothes, claimed to be Punjab Police personnel, over a parking dispute on March 13. The duo was eating at a roadside dhaba when the altercation occurred. The police registered an FIR after senior army officers intervened, but the family accuses the police of assaulting them without reason. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the army officer and his son being attacked. Police officials argue that the officers were attacked first by the Colonel and his son, who were drunk when the assault occurred, while the army officer’s wife, Jaswinder Bath, claimed her husband and son were attacked after objecting to the officers' language.. An investigation is underway, with authorities pledging appropriate action after verifying the facts. Punjab Police To Bring Back Jailed MP Amritpal Singh’s 7 Aides From Assam’s Dibrugarh Jail After NSA Detention Ends.

Army Officer and Son Attacked by Cops in Patiala Over Parking Issue

Shocking police high-handedness in #Punjab Army officer Col. Pushpinder Bath & his son allegedly assaulted by men in civil clothes, claimed to be Punjab Police...over a petty parking issue. They were simply eating Maggi by the roadside at 12 :30 AM when they were brutally… pic.twitter.com/CfpkWht99D — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) March 17, 2025

