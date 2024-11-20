New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused wanted in a 2020 Kashmir narco-terror case linked with a conspiracy of the banned Pakistan-based terrorist organisations to procure and sell narcotic drugs to raise funds for promoting terrorism, the agency said on Wednesday.

Muneer Ahmad Banday, who had been evading arrest for the last four years, was a key part of the conspiracy, aimed at generating funds to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India. The funds were to be used for the furtherance of terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir through a network of over-ground workers (OGWs).

"The conspiracy, involving operatives of banned terrorist outfits like Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) came to light in June 2020 when the Handwara (Kupwara) police registered a case following the seizure of 2 kgs of heroin and Rs 20 lakhs in cash during checking of vehicles at Kairo Bridge," said the NIA.

"The vehicle of accused Abdul Momin Peer was intercepted while coming from Baramulla to Handwara, leading to the seizure. Further interrogation of Abdul Momin Peer resulted in the recovery of another 15 kgs of heroin and Rs. 1.15 crores in cash."

NIA, which took over the case and re-registered it on June 23, 2020, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has filed a series of chargesheets so far against a total of 15 persons in the case. The agency is continuing with its investigations to dismantle the narco-terror network and destroy the root of the terror funding in the country, particularly in Kashmir. (ANI)

