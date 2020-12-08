New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The NIA has arrested an alleged arms trafficker from Bihar's Gaya district in connection with the theft of weapon parts from Jabalpur's Central Ordnance Depot, an official said on Tuesday.

Rajeev Ranjan Singh, a resident of Gaya, was arrested on Monday, he said.

The case pertains to the recovery of three AK series weapons in Bihar's Munger from the house of an accused, Rizwana Begum, the NIA spokesperson said.

Prohibited AK series weapons were stolen and smuggled from the sheds of Central Ordnance Depot in Jabalpur by serving and retired personnel of the depot and sold to arms traffickers in Munger, which were eventually sold to various Naxal organisations and criminal syndicates, the official said.

The NIA has already arrested and chargesheeted 13 accused in the case.

The investigation has disclosed incriminating evidence about the involvement of Singh who is a habitual arms trafficker and one of the main conduits for supply of weapons in this case, the spokesperson said.

Further investigation in the case continues, the NIA official added.

