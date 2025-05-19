New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one of the miscreants involved in the 2024 attack on an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) post in Moreh area of Manipur's Tengnoupal district that killed one policeman and injured two others, the agency said on Monday.

Thangminlar Mate alias Lenin Mate, a resident of Tegnopal, was nabbed in Assam's Silchar on Sunday.

"Mate's affiliation to any militant group is not clear yet," said the NIA in a statement.

The attack was carried out by miscreants on 17th January last year, resulting in the death of one Manipur Police personnel. Two other policemen were also seriously injured in the attack.

The Silchar court has given NIA the transit remand custody of the accused, the first person to be arrested in the case (RC-05/2024/NIA/IMP) for production before the agency's special court in Guwahati. (ANI)

