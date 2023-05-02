New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one more accused in Bihar's Phulwari Sharif case in connection with the unlawful and anti-national activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The arrested accused has been identified as Anwar Rashid, a resident of Sant Ravidas Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. His arrest followed a detailed examination and analysis by the NIA of the various incriminating documents, digital devices and letters seized earlier during a search at his house on April 25 this year, said the NIA.

With his arrest, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 14.

The investigations have revealed that Anwar is a former member of the banned terrorist organisation SIMI and is currently associated with several PFI members of Bihar and UP, including one Athar Parvez who was named in the FIR and arrested on July 12 last year, said the anti-terror agency.

Anwar was instrumental in preparing a secret group of ex-SIMI members to work for PFI, according to the NIA investigations.

The prime agenda, under the banner of PFI, was to establish 'Islamic Rule' in India as envisioned in the outfit's 'India 2047 Document', it added.

Further investigations in the case are continuing, the NIA said.

The case was initially registered on July 12, 2022, at Phulwari Sharif Police Station and re-registered by the NIA on July 22, 2022.

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against four accused on January 7 this year. (ANI)

