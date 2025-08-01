New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): In a major crackdown against the Pakistan-based D-Company gang, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached two immovable properties belonging to the accused in the 2015 Bharuch double murder case.

The properties belong to the arrested accused Mohammad Yunus alias Manjro. The assets have been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following the orders of the NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad.

The attached properties include his two residential houses in Bharuch City. Manjro was arrested for his role in the criminal conspiracy and murder of BJP workers, Shirish Bengali and Pragnesh Mistry, in November 2015, the NIA said in a statement. "These attachments by NIA are a very important step toward dismantling the terror ecosystem of the D-Company gang operating from Pakistan," added the agency. (ANI)

