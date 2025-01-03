New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached the property of a key accused in a J-K case relating to an encounter involving a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist.

According to an official release, the charge-sheeted accused, Mohammad Akbar Dar, was an associate of LeT terrorist Uzair Khan and had provided logistical support, shelter, food and intelligence to Khan.

Also Read | Digital Personal Data Protection Act: MeitY Releases Draft Rules, Says 'Verifiable Consent of Parent Required for Data of Child'.

As part of its action against terror networks in Kashmir, NIA has attached Dar's immovable property, measuring 19 marlas, in Halpora, Kokernag area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The attachment was carried out under Sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the release stated.

Uzair Khan was killed in the encounter, which had taken place in the Guri Nad forest area of the Kokernad area in 2023. Four security personnel were martyred in the encounter.

Also Read | Karnataka: Madhugiri DySP Ramachandrappa Caught on Camera in Compromising Position With Woman at Office Washroom, Suspended; Video of Incident Surfaces.

As per the release, Mohammad Akbar Dar was arrested on September 20, 2023, after 40 live rounds of AK-47 ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from his residence. He was charge-sheeted in March 2024 before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, under section 120-B of the IPC, section 25 of the Arms Act 1959, and sections 18, 19, 38, and 39 of the UA(P)A, 1967, in the case (RC-04/2023/NIA/JMU).

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 31, announced a record-breaking achievement for 2024, boasting a 100 per cent conviction rate with the conviction of 68 accused in 25 cases, a feat that underscores the agency's commitment to delivering justice and strengthening national security.

Officials attributed this success to rigorous investigations and meticulous legal strategies. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the NIA, further solidifying its reputation as one of the country's most effective investigative agencies.

As per the agency, a total of 210 accused were arrested across key categories of crimes in 80 cases registered by the NIA in 2024. Of these cases, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and North East insurgency topped the list at 28 and 18 cases respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)