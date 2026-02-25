Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): A leopard was spotted at the Green Field School in the Govindpuram area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday, prompting the forest department to cordon off the entire school area and deploy a tranquilization team to safely capture the animal.

The forest department arrived at the school early in the morning after being alerted by the school authorities.

Also Read | PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: INR 2,000 Payment Likely by This Date, Check How To Complete eKYC.

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Forest Officer Isha Tiwari said that the school authority called them around 7:50 am in the morning after spotting the leopard on their security cameras.

"The school authority called us around 7:50 in the morning. They shared a video from the outer security camera, showing an animal coming and going. It appears to be a leopard. After spotting the leopard, our team arrived at 8:30 in the morning," the official said.

Also Read | Mere Breakup Not Enough for Abetment to Suicide, Says Delhi High Court; Grants Bail to Man in Suicide Abetment Case Citing Lack of Dying Declaration.

The DFO said that the visibility has been an issue since the team arrived at the premises, making it difficult to locate the exact position of the leopard. The school has been closed since morning as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The tranquilization team, equipped with specialised equipment and trained personnel, is expected to arrive to carry out the safe capture and relocation of the leopard. The operation is being conducted with extreme caution to avoid any harm to both the animal and humans in the vicinity.

The Forest Department is closely monitoring the situation and has urged residents in the surrounding area to remain cautious and avoid approaching the school premises until the leopard is safely captured. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)