New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Going all out to dismantle the ISIS network in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday charge-sheeted three persons engaged in conspiracy, involving recruitment, fabrication of explosives and IEDs, and fund-raising for the global terror organisation through its Borivali-Padgha module, an official statement said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Mohammed Arshad Warsi of Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam of Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), were actively involved in promoting the anti-India agenda of the proscribed terror outfit.

According to the press release of the NIA, during its investigations into the Borivali-Padgha ISIS Terror Module Case (NIA RC-29/2023/NIA/DLI), the agency had seized incriminating material related to the manufacturing of explosives and the fabrication of IEDs, along with propaganda magazines like 'Voice of Hind', 'Rumiyah', 'Khilafat', and 'Dabiq' published by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The NIA said that the investigations had revealed that they had been sharing digital files related to the fabrication of IEDs with their contacts. They were also found to be actively raising funds for their terror plans and designs for the furtherance of ISIS activities and the promotion of its extremist and violent ideology.

NIA investigations had further revealed that the accused had carried out acts preparatory to the unleashing of terrorist attacks, including the recruitment of vulnerable youth into the organisation.

As per the central investigation agency, accused Mohammed Ashraf had taken 'Bayath' (pledge of allegiance) from another arrested accused, Saquib Nachan. Ashraf had, in turn, given 'Bayath' to the other accused, as part of a bigger conspiracy to spread terror among the people. The accused had all conspired to endanger the safety and security of India, its secular ethos and culture, and the democratic systems of governance.

The chargesheet, filed on Thursday before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House, New Delhi, has exposed the international linkages and involvement of foreign-based handlers of ISIS /IS. Charges against the accused have been framed under various sections of the IPC, the UA(P) Act, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

The case was registered by the NIA on November 6, 2023, against Shahnawaz Alam and others in connection with a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities in the direction of their ISIS handlers, the agency said.

NIA has been investigating the various ISIS modules active in the country with the intent to dismantle the nefarious terror networks. (ANI)

