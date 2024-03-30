New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge-sheeted three more accused persons in connection with the seizure of fake Indian currency notes from Guwahati in 2019.

According to the premier, central anti-terror probe agency, a second supplementary chargesheet was filed on Thursday against Khandakar Khairul Alom, Sitjal Haque and Sudip Biswas, bringing the total number of accused persons to have been charged in the case to seven.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Address Poll Rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on March 31, RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary To Be Present.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against three accused persons in December 2019 and the first supplementary chargesheet against another in May 2020. The agency, in an official release, stated that Sudip was identified as a key accused, who entered into a conspiracy with a person identified as Safikul Islam to print and circulate fake Indian currency notes (FICN) for unlawful gains.

They procured a colour printer and bond paper from the market and printed counterfeit notes in the denominations of Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500, the NIA informed, adding that Safikul, subsequently, turned approver and key a witness in the case.

Also Read | Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 20th Roza of Ramzan on March 31 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

The conspiracy came to light following the seizure of FICN by the Assam Police with a face value of Rs 1,84,000 from the possession of accused Mataleb Ali, Amir Hamza, and Dilbar Hussain.

The trio received the fake currency notes from Sudip and Safikul for circulation, according to the NIA, which took over the case in October 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)