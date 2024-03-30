Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 20th Roza of Ramzan on March 31 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India

Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar's timings for the 20th Roza on March 31 in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and other Indian cities.

Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Mar 30, 2024 03:55 PM IST
Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 20th Roza of Ramzan on March 31 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India
Ramadan (Photo Credits: Pexels)

New Delhi, March 30: Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, and throughout India are observing the nineteenth Roza of Ramzan today, March 30, and are preparing for the twentieth Roza on March 31. The holy month of Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, began on March 12 after the crescent moon was sighted on the evening of March 11. This sacred month is a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, charity, and humanitarian activities for Muslims worldwide, with fasting being one of the five pillars of Islam.

From dawn until dusk, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs as an act of worship and obedience to Allah. The day starts with Sehri, a pre-dawn meal eaten before the Fajr (morning) prayer, and ends with Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast after sunset. Ramadan Explained: Why and How Do Muslims Fast? Are There Exemptions From Fasting? What Are Some Cultural and Social Traditions Associated With Ramadan?

As the twentieth Roza approaches, Muslims in various Indian cities follow different Sehri and Iftar timings, based on their geographical location and celestial observations. In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and other major Indian cities, Muslim communities adhere to a schedule tailored to their local time zones. Ramadan 2024 Significance: A Comprehensive Guide to Dates, History, Why Muslims Fast During Ramadan and Who All Can Observe the Fast During the Holy Month.

City

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2024 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
