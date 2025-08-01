New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT) terror operatives in a conspiracy to propagate the banned terrorist outfit's ideology, and raise funds from foreign and other sources for promoting its activities.

Kabeer Ahmed Aliyar alias Kabeer Ahmed, Aziz Ahamed alias Aziz Ahmed alias Jaleel Aziz Ahmed, and Bava Bahrudeen alias Mannai Bava have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in the case.

"The accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy with HuT office bearers to establish an Islamic Caliphate in India by seeking military assistance from forces inimical to India, and enforce the constitution written by HuT's founder, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani. Investigations revealed the trio had also planned to secure support from the Pakistan Army through Haj and Umrah travellers," the NIA said in a statement. As per the anti-terror agency, the accused were engaged in recruiting vulnerable youth to the secret bayan classes of HuT and were radicalised into the ideology of HuT, which was banned, along with all its manifestations and front organisations, by the Central government in October last year.

"The chargesheeted accused had also organised an exhibition showcasing the military might of Islamic nations like Iran, Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan, with the intention of inviting them to overthrow the lawfully established government of India through violent jihad and war," added the NIA. (ANI)

