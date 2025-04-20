New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three more accused in the Neemrana hotel firing case, linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala, as per an agency release.

"The agency filed its second supplementary chargesheet on Saturday before the NIA Special Court, Jaipur, naming Dharmendra Singh, Gaurav and Deepak under sections 18 & 20 of UA (P) Act 1967. With this, NIA has so far chargesheeted a total of six accused in the case RC 01/2024/NIA/JPR, relating to the conspiracy involving Dala and others," the release read.

Also Read | 'Sky Debris'? Huge Metal Object Falls on Terrace of House in Nagpur District, Sparks Discussion on 'Space Debris' (Watch Video).

Three other accused, identified as Sachin alias Praveen alias Dholia, Yogesh alias Monu, and Vijay alias Kale, were chargesheeted by NIA last month.

"Rajasthan Police had originally chargesheeted seven other persons and had arrested a total of eight accused in the case, which was later taken over by NIA. (ANI)

Also Read | Om Prakash Murder Case: Former Karnataka DGP Found Dead at His Residence in Bengaluru; Here's What Initial Probe Reveals As per Sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)