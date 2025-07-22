New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Firoz Khan, a key accused who was arrested in April after absconding for three years in a Chittorgarh explosives-recovery case, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The accused has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the supplementary chargesheet filed before a special NIA court in Jaipur on Monday, the statement said.

Also Read | Chhatarpur: Minor Girl Accidentally Swallows Magnet While Playing at Home in MP, Doctor Successfully Removes Foreign Object Without Surgery.

The court had earlier declared Firoz Khan a proclaimed offender and also issued a standing warrant of arrest against him, the NIA statement said.

NIA investigations have shown that Firoz Khan had conspired with several co-accused in the case, related to the recovery of explosives and components used in the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in March 2022.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Says 'No Heavy Rainfall in State Till July 26, Fresh Spell Expected From July 27 Onwards'.

He had attended conspiracy meetings and, on the direction of co-accused Imran Khan, had bought chemical substances for the fabrication of IEDs, the probe agency said.

The NIA had, in September 2022, filed a chargesheet against 11 accused in the case that was registered in April of that year.

Another supplementary chargesheet was also filed in November 2023.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)