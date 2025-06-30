New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key operative of a banned Naxal outfit for collecting funds to revive the organisation in Jharkhand, a statement issued on Monday said.

A supplementary charge sheet was filed against Bachcha Singh alias Bachcha Babu Singh alias Mukesh alias Mu before a court in Ranchi, Jharkhand, the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA investigations revealed that Bachcha, who was arrested in January this year, was then the general secretary of the Majdoor Sanghatan Samiti (MSS), a banned unlawful organisation by the Jharkhand government.

"Further investigations showed that Bachcha was actively associated with CPI (Maoist) and its top leaders. He was involved in collecting funds and other incriminating activities aimed at spreading and strengthening the terror outfit in Jharkhand and other places," the statement said.

The charge sheet was filed in the case originally registered in July 2022 against three Naxal couriers/cadres of the proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist) who were arrested following the seizure of incriminating letters at Anandpur Police Station in Jharkhand's Chaibasa.

The NIA, which took over the probe in August 2023, re-registered the case against a total of nine accused, including Bachcha Singh. One of the accused, Lajim Ansari, had died in a police encounter in June 2023.

