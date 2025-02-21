New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted two key aides of Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala in a terror-gangster syndicate case, the probe agency said on Friday.

The chargesheet filed on Thursday before the NIA special court at Patiala House Court here named absconder Neeraj Pandit alias Neeraj Faridpuria and Anil Singh in the case, it said.

Also Read | LoC Tension: India and Pakistan Hold Flag Meet on Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Agree To Stick to Ceasefire Agreement.

NIA investigations have revealed that Arsh Dala, a member of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was funding a terror gangster syndicate in India of which the two men were a part, said a statement issued by the probe agency.

The investigations have revealed that the two chargesheeted accused were in constant contact with Dala and various members of the Bambiha gang, it said, adding these men had actively participated in the murder conspiracy of Jasveer Deeghot in Haryana Palwal.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi Over His Remarks to US Press on Controversy Involving Adani Group, Says 'Adani Issue Not Personal Matter but One of Country'.

While Anil was arrested on September 5 last year, Neeraj is still at large.

NIA is continuing with its efforts to destroy the terror-gangster syndicates operating in many parts of the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)