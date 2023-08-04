Pulwama, August 4: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at various places in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with terror links and terror funding cases, officials said on Friday. The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into the raising of funds for sponsoring terrorist activities, they said. More details about the raids are awaited. Terror Funding Case: NIA Raids Six Locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the NIA on Tuesday conducted widespread searches in four districts of the Valley in the NGO terror funding case relating to raising funds for sponsoring terrorist activities. Jammu and Kashmir Terror Recruitment Case: NIA, Police Raid Multiple Locations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Other Districts.

NIA Conducts Raids in Pulwama

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids underway at various places in Pulwama district in connection with terror links and terror funding case. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/gYVXjYwA9s — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

Extensive raids were conducted at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara and Pulwama districts, at the premises of Trusts and individuals associated with Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), an NGO involved in raising funds for banned terrorist organisations, the NIA said. (ANI)

