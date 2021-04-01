New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The NIA has conducted searches at 31 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in a case related to furthering the activities of the proscribed CPI(Maoist), an official said Thursday.

The searches were conducted in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Kurnool, Krishna, East Godavari and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, and Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Medak in Telangana.

The case relates to furthering the activities of the proscribed CPI(Maoist) in Andhra Pradesh in the guise of frontal organisations, the official said.

The case was originally registered in November last year at Visakhapatnam (Rural) district and was re-registered by the NIA in March.

The case pertains to the seizure of revolutionary literature of CPI (Maoist), press notes, medicines, wire bundles and explosives substances from Pangi Naganna, who was intercepted by the police in Visakhapatnam Rural during vehicle checking.

Naganna had been ostensibly working as a journalist and was passing information about the police movements to the leaders of CPI(Maoist).

He has also been involved in allegedly instigating the villagers to obstruct combing operations of police and prevent them from entering into villages and motivating the villagers to revolt against the police parties and hold rallies against the government.

Till now, six accused -- Naganna, Anduluri Annapurna, Jangarla Koteswar Rao, Manukonda Srinivasa Rao, Rela Rajeswari and Boppudi Anjamma -- have been arrested in the case.

During the searches, 40 mobile phones, 44 SIM cards, 70 storage devices like hard discs, Micro SD cards & flash cards, 184 CDs/DVDs, 19 pen drives, tab, audio recorder, Rs 10 lakhs in cash from one accused, sickles, axe, machetes besides CPI (Maoist) flags, as well as huge number of incriminating documents, handwritten letters of CPI (Maoist) party literature, CPI (Maoist) press notes among others have been recovered.

