New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh in the case related to recovery of explosives from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, an official said on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, NIA conducted searches at 11 places in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district.

The case pertains to the arrest of three accused Zubair, Saifulla alias Saifu Khan and Altamash Khan and seizure of explosives and other IED making material on March 30 at Wonder Chauraha in Chittorgarh's Nimbahera.

The FIR was registered at police station Nimbahera Sadar, Chittorgarh in Rajasthan and re-registered by NIA on April 20, read a press release issued by the NIA.

During the course of the investigation, three accused Imran Khan, Aamin Khan alias Amin Pawada, Mohammed Aamin Patel alias Abid were arrested on April 3 and accused Mazhar Khan was arrested on April 7 in this case.

Incriminating materials including electronic devices and documents were seized during the search conducted at the premises of the suspects, the release read.

Further investigation is continuing in the case. (ANI)

