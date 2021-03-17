Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) The NIA on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the recovery of an explosives- laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house last month, an official said on Wednesday.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted the searches at Waze's place in Saket area of neighbouring Thane city in the afternoon, he said.

"Later, another NIA team took Waze to his residence from Mumbai around 8 pm as part of the probe," the agency official said.

"The team, which took Waze to his house, was there for some time and left for Mumbai again," he added.

Before that, the investigators took Waze along and visited Babulnath area of south Mumbai, the Mahim creek and some other spots as part of the investigation, he said.

Waze is at the focus of the NIA probe in the recovery of the Scorpio with explosives near Ambani's house on February 25.

Arrested in the case on March 13 for his alleged role in the crime, Waze was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) till recently. He was suspended after NIA arrested him.

The NIA has already seized a black Mercedes car, which was being used by Waze, from a parking lot near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and Rs 5 lakh in cash, note- counting machine, two number plates and some clothes were recovered from it. The investigative agency has recovered some "incriminating" documents and electronic evidence, such asa laptop, iPad and mobile phones from Waze's office, officials have said.

The wife of businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that the Scorpio was stolen from his possession and who died mysteriously, has alleged that the SUV was being used by Waze for some time.

The SUV case was taken over by the NIA following Hiran's death.

Under fire over the handling of Ambani security scare probe, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the low-key Home Guard and appointed senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale in his place.

