Patna, Sep 2 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at multiple locations in Bihar on Friday in a case related to the recruitment and levy collection by the CPI(Maoist), an official said.

The searches were carried out at six premises of the accused and suspected persons in Aurangabad, Gaya, Rohtas and Patna districts, a spokesperson of the agency said.

The official said the case was initially registered on April 12 at Rohtas Police Station and was later re-registered by the NIA on April 26.

"The searches conducted today have led to the recovery and seizure of incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents,” the spokesperson said, adding further investigation in the case was underway.

