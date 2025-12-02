New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Special NIA court at Patiala House court on Tuesday extended the custody of Amir Rashid Ali for a further seven days. He was produced before the court after the expiry of seven days of NIA custody. He was earlier remanded for ten days' custody. He was arrested on November 16 in connection with the Red Fort blast case.

Principal District and Session judge, Judge (Special NIA Judge), extended the NIA custody of Amir Rashid Ali for a further period of seven days. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

Even on November 26, the NIA court extended Amir Rashid Ali's custody for seven days.

A total of 15 people were killed, and over two dozen others were injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi.

As per the anti-terror agency, Amir Rashid Ali had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far questioned 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital. Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA is continuing its investigation across states. (ANI)

