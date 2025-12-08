New Delhi, December 8: Special NIA court at Patiala House Court on Monday extended the custody for four days of Delhi blast accused Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (J-K), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (J-K), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (UP), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (J-K) to National Investigation Agency (NIA). They were produced before the court after the expiration of 10 days of NIA custody.

Principal District and Sessions Judge (Special NIA judge) Anju Bajaj Chandana extended the NIA custody of the accused persons for four days in a closed court room hearing. Delhi Blast: Red Fort Explosion Probe Unmasks ISI’s ‘Auto-Pilot’ Modules in India.

NIA had sought further remand of the accused persons for five days to investigate the Delhi Blast case and to ascertain their role in the case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had said in a press release that it has arrested four more prime accused involved in the November 10 blast outside the Red Fort in the natiobnal capital, which claimed the lives of 15 people and left several others injured. The four accused were taken into custody by NIA in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on production orders from the District Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court, the agency had said.

NIA had also said that it had earlier arrested two other accused - Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack. Delhi Car Blast Accused Dr Umar Nabi Talks About Suicide Bombing, Calling It ‘Martyrdom Operation’; Video Surfaces.

Their interrogation is continuing as part of NIA's efforts to unravel the complete terror conspiracy in the case. The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry, Government of India, soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)